Jazian Gortman News: Leading scorer in G League

Gortman played 37 minutes Friday during the G League Texas Legends' 94-86 win over Oklahoma City and compiled 30 points (11-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Gortman led the Legends in points scored during Friday's victory, although he was careless with the ball at times, racking up a team-high seven turnovers. The two-way player has appeared in 15 games with the Mavericks so far this season and will likely continue to split his time between the NBA and G League.