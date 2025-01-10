Jazian Gortman News: Strong showing in G League

Gortman collected 23 points (11-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 34 minutes Thursday during the G League Texas Legends' 99-86 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Gortman ended the night second on his club in scoring behind Jarod Lucas, who put up 24 points in a three-point shooting masterclass. Gortman also led the Legends in assists and has now reached eight dimes in two of his last three appearances.