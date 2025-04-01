JD Davison News: Big numbers in G League playoff win

Davison recorded 38 points (15-22 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 37 minutes Tuesday in the G League Maine Celtics' 115-95 win over the Capital City Go-Go in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Davison, who was named the G League's Most Valuable Player earlier Tuesday, continued to do the heavy lifting for Maine in helping the club advance to the semifinal round of the playoffs. Maine is now set to play the Westchester Knicks on Thursday, but the two-way player could first rejoin the parent club ahead of its next game Wednesday versus the Heat.