JD Davison News: Dominates in G League opener

Davison totaled 31 points (12-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and one blocks across 38 minutes in Friday's 129-123 loss to the G League Long Island Nets.

Davison ended the night tied for the team lead in scoring with Baylor Scheierman, as both players found great success on the offensive end. Davison also led Maine with 38 minutes logged, which is likely a good indicator that he'll see plenty of opportunities to continue his development in the G League this season given the depth of Boston's squad.