JD Davison News: Drops 35 points vs. Raptors 905

Davison finished with 35 points (15-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block over 38 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 115-114 loss to the Raptors 905.

Davison did his part to keep his squad close, but it wasn't enough to walk away with a victory. The only blemish on his line was his team-high six turnovers, as he otherwise led Maine in points, assists and steals. Davison has put up 25 or more points in each of his previous six appearances.