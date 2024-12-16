JD Davison News: Drops 35 points vs. Raptors 905
Davison finished with 35 points (15-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block over 38 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 115-114 loss to the Raptors 905.
Davison did his part to keep his squad close, but it wasn't enough to walk away with a victory. The only blemish on his line was his team-high six turnovers, as he otherwise led Maine in points, assists and steals. Davison has put up 25 or more points in each of his previous six appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now