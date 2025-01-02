JD Davison News: Goes for 26 points in return

Davison (calf) tallied 26 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 117-115 G League overtime loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

After missing Tuesday's win over the Texas Legends due to a calf injury, Davison returned Thursday and co-led the G League Celtics with 26 points alongside Baylor Scheierman. Davison has now attained double-digit scoring figures in all of his 18 appearances for Maine this season, and the 22-year-old two-way player ranks third overall with 26.5 points per game and fourth with 8.3 assists per contest in 2024-25 as one of the G League's top performers.