JD Davison News: Logs double-double in G League

Davison played 38 minutes Saturday during the G League Maine Celtics' 112-109 loss versus the Skyhawks and totaled 24 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, 13 assists and a steal.

Davison led the team in both points scored and assists en route to racking up his sixth double-double of the season. The two-way player has seen only limited action in all five of his NBA appearances so far this season and will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time come in the G League.