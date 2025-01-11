JD Davison News: Produces 25 points in G League

Davison recorded 25 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, three steals and one block across 40 minutes Friday in the G League Maine Celtics' 121-119 loss to the Raptors 905.

A three-year veteran with Maine, Davison continues to impress with averages of 25.6 points, 8.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.5 three-pointers and 0.8 blocks in 34.7 minutes per game over his 22 G League appearances on the season. Davison is on a two-way deal with Boston but has logged just 24 minutes across five appearances at the NBA level.