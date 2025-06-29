JD Davison News: Team option exercised

The Celtics exercised their $ 2.27 million team option in Davison's contract Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Davison will return to Boston for a fourth season and is now set to become an unrestricted free agent prior to the 2026-27 campaign. The 22-year-old guard appeared in 16 regular-season games last season, averaging 2.1 points across a career-high 5.8 minutes per game.