JD Davison News: Team option exercised

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

The Celtics exercised their $ 2.27 million team option in Davison's contract Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Davison will return to Boston for a fourth season and is now set to become an unrestricted free agent prior to the 2026-27 campaign. The 22-year-old guard appeared in 16 regular-season games last season, averaging 2.1 points across a career-high 5.8 minutes per game.

JD Davison
Boston Celtics
