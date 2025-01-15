Fantasy Basketball
Jeff Dowtin headshot

Jeff Dowtin News: Scores career-high 18 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 10:29am

Dowtin totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 loss to the Thunder.

The 76ers were very shorthanded Tuesday, and Dowtin certainly made the most of his minutes with a career-high 18 points. This performance will put him on the streaming radar the next time the 76ers are without several of their key contributors -- Paul George (ankle), Joel Embiid (foot), Tyrese Maxey (hand) and Caleb Martin (groin) were all held out Tuesday.

Jeff Dowtin
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
