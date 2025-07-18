Jeremiah Fears News: Nears double-double in loss
Fears finished with 20 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 26 minutes during Friday's 113-104 Summer League loss to the Pacers.
Fears finished his first stint in the Las Vegas Summer League on a high note, coming three rebounds shy of recording a double-double while also leading his team in scoring. The Oklahoma product cracked 20 or more points in two straight games.
