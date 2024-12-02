Jeremy Sochan Injury: Likely to suit up Tuesday

Sochan (thumb) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Sochan has yet to suit up following surgery on a fracture in the proximal phalanx of his left thumb in early November, though he'll likely make his return in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup. The 21-year-old has taken part in 5-on-5 work, and his probable tag suggests he has been cleared for a return to game action in the coming days. Before fracturing his thumb Nov. 4 and then undergoing surgery, Sochan averaged 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.3 minutes per contest while shooting 51.2 percent from the field.