Jeremy Sochan headshot

Jeremy Sochan News: Back in starting five Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Sochan will enter the starting lineup in Thursday's game against the Bulls, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The 21-year-old forward will reprise his role in the starting five in his second consecutive outing following a 13-game absence while recovering from thumb surgery. During Sochan's return to game action in Tuesday's loss to the Suns, he posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes. It wouldn't come as a surprise if the third-year pro remains under a minutes restriction as he works his way back to playing form.

Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs
