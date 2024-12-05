Jeremy Sochan News: Back in starting five Thursday

Sochan will enter the starting lineup in Thursday's game against the Bulls, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The 21-year-old forward will reprise his role in the starting five in his second consecutive outing following a 13-game absence while recovering from thumb surgery. During Sochan's return to game action in Tuesday's loss to the Suns, he posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes. It wouldn't come as a surprise if the third-year pro remains under a minutes restriction as he works his way back to playing form.