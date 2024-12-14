Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Sochan headshot

Jeremy Sochan News: Hits for 15 as starter Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Sochan ended Friday's 118-116 win over Portland with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes.

The third-year forward made his second start in five games since returning from a thumb fracture that cost him most of November, but Sochen's production has been steady regardless of his role. Since rejoining the lineup Dec. 3, he's averaging 13.2 points, 8.2 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor.

Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now