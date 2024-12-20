Jeremy Sochan News: Hits for 20 against Atlanta

Sochan contributed 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 42 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 overtime win over the Hawks.

Making his third straight start, Sochan produced at least 20 points for only the second time this season, after he dropped a season-high 22 on the Rockets back on Oct. 28. The third-year forward missed most of November and the first game of December with a fractured thumb, but he's been productive since returning, averaging 14.7 points, 9.1 boards, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last seven contests while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor.