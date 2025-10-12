Howard managed to put up double figures despite seeing limited opportunities on the offensive end, and he found ways to contribute across the board. The 22-year-old put up nine points but was held without a rebound or assist in Friday's exhibition against the 76ers, so it was a great sign to see him get involved outside of scoring the basketball. Howard has a chance to carve out a role for himself in Orlando's rotation, though he faces stiff competition in Jase Richardson, Jonathan Isaac and Tristan da Silva.