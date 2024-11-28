Jimmy Butler Injury: Battles back issue Wednesday

Butler provided six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 98-94 win over the Hornets before sitting out the final 14:57 of the game due to a tight back, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Despite the limited playing time, Butler drilled two triples before his exit late in the third quarter, nearly matching his combined total (three) from his first 11 appearances of the season. With head coach Erik Spoelstra opting to stay away from Butler in the fourth quarter, the Heat turned to Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez to help fill the vacated minutes. Butler should be viewed as day-to-day heading into the Heat's next game Friday versus the Raptors.