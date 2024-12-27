Jimmy Butler Injury: Expected back over weekend

Butler (conditioning) is expected to join the Heat for its two-game road trip and could return to action Saturday in Atlanta, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Butler appeared to tweak his ankle in a Dec. 20 loss to the Thunder, but the Heat ended up ruling him out for the rest of the game with a stomach illness. He's proceeded to sit out each of Miami's last three games, but the fact that the Heat listed his absence for Thursday's 89-88 win over the Magic due to "return to competition reconditioning" suggests he's moved past the illness at this point. In the midst of Butler's absence, Shams Charania of ESPN reported Wednesday that the six-time All-Star was seeking a trade out of Miami ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, but team president Pat Riley said in a statement Thursday that the Heat have no intentions of moving Butler. The 35-year-old is thus expected to slot back into the starting five and play his usual minutes for Miami once he completes his reconditioning program.