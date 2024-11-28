Fantasy Basketball
Jimmy Butler Injury: Expected to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Butler is probable for Friday's game against the Raptors due to back tightness.

Butler posted six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 98-94 win over the Hornets before exiting due to a tight back. It appears the veteran's removal was simply precautionary, and he should be back in action Friday. Before Wednesday's game, Butler had scored at least 23 points in three straight appearances, averaging 28.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 36.3 minutes per game.

