Jimmy Butler News: Bounces back with all-around outing

Butler ended with 26 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-17 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 win over the Hornets.

Butler's three-point performance in the season-opening loss to the Magic probably worried some fantasy managers, but the veteran bounced back in a big way versus Charlotte. He did most of his work at the free-throw line, but his 11-for-17 mark did more harm than good in category leagues. However, Butler has shot above 85 percent from the charity stripe in four straight seasons, so Saturday's effort looks like an outlier for now.