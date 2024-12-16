Jimmy Butler News: Does it all in triple-double outing

Butler logged 35 points (12-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 19 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and four steals in 44 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Butler did all he could to try and help Miami to an overtime win Monday, leading all players in the contest in points and rebounds while posting a team-high assist total in a triple-double performance. Butler set new season highs in scoring, rebounds and assists, now having finished with 30 or more points in three contests.