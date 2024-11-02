Jimmy Butler News: Drops 18 points Saturday
Butler provided 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Saturday's 118-98 win over Washington.
Butler finished Saturday's contest as the Heat's second-leading scorer behind Bam Adebayo (34). Butler is attempting just 11.2 field goals per game -- his lowest since the 2013-14 regular season with the Bulls -- but he's shooting an efficient 48.2 percent from the field and is averaging 17.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals over 33.0 minutes per contest.
