Jimmy Butler News: Not on injury report

Butler is not on the injury report after completing his seven-game suspension and will be available to return Friday against the Nuggets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler has stated that he wants to be traded, but it seems the star forward is not planning to sit until the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Instead, it seems Butler will play and be as available as possible for the Heat, perhaps aiming to show other teams he still has plenty to bring to the table. It's unclear how much usage rate he'll have, so his fantasy upside is a bit uncertain given his recent seven-game absence.