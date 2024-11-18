Jimmy Butler News: Outstanding numbers in return

Butler (ankle) registered 30 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 13-13 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes Monday in the Heat's 106-89 win over the 76ers.

A sprained right ankle had kept Butler out for the last four games, but he looked as good as ever in his return to action, establishing a new season-high mark in scoring while doing with a perfect showing from the free-throw line on heavy volume. Butler had gotten off to a sluggish start from the charity stripe with a 73.2 percent success rate on 56 attempts, but he improved his mark by five percentage points Monday. The strong production on the glass and as a distributor all while committing no turnovers on the night made Butler's line all the more valuable for managers who roster him in nine-category leagues.