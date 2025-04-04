Fantasy Basketball
Jimmy Butler headshot

Jimmy Butler News: Ready to go vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Butler (forearm) has been upgraded to available for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Similar to Stephen Curry (pelvis), Butler was also deemed a game-time call, but he'll suit up and should deliver his characteristic toughness and two-way play, traits that have had a huge impact for Golden State. Butler is averaging 17.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game over his last 10 appearances while carrying the Warriors to a 7-3 record in that span.

Jimmy Butler
Golden State Warriors
