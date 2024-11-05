Jimmy Butler News: Scores season-high 27 points

Butler had 27 points (9-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-11 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 111-110 loss to Sacramento.

Butler has endured a rough start to the season from a scoring perspective, but he bounced back admirably here and delivered a solid stat line. The veteran forward seems to be shaking off some of the early-season rust and has now scored over 20 points in three of his last five appearances, so fantasy managers should continue to trust him as a must-start player across all formats as long as he remains healthy.