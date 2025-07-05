Jock Landale Injury: Signed by Memphis

The Grizzlies signed Landale (knee) on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After two seasons with the Rockets, Landale was waived Thursday. However, he didn't stay a free agent for very long, as the Grizzlies signed him immediately after trading Jay Huff to the Pacers to replace Myles Turner, who had recently signed with the Bucks. Landale played in 42 games for Houston last season, averaging 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, shooting a career-high 53.3 percent from the field.