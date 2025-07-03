Menu
Jock Landale Injury: Waived by Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

The Rockets waived Landale (knee) on Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Landale's salary guarantee date was July 7, so this transaction was inevitable. Charania adds that Landale will sign with his preferred destination upon clearing waivers, but it's not immediately clear where that is. Landale holds career regular-season averages of 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 12.8 minutes.

