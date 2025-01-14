Fantasy Basketball
Joel Embiid Injury: Day-to-day, still out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 7:43am

Embiid (foot) remains out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, but the 76ers are continuing to view the center as day-to-day, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Embiid will miss his fifth straight game Tuesday due to a left foot strain, but since he's still being labeled as day-to-day, he could have a chance at making it back for the second leg of the back-to-back set Wednesday versus the Knicks. Andre Drummond (toe) is also sitting out Tuesday, so Guerschon Yabusele should again be in store for significant minutes as the 76ers' top center.

