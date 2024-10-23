Joel Embiid Injury: League to launch an investigation

Embiid (knee), who has already been ruled out for Wednesday's season-opener versus Milwaukee, will remain out Friday versus Toronto and Sunday versus Indiana. His "player participation" in the 76ers' health management protocols will be investigated by the league in the coming days, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The league's investigation will focus on the 76ers' organization as opposed to Embiid himself, but the 30-year-old big man has been the subject of the league's health and reporting guidelines in the past. Philadelphia was fined last season for failing to report his pregame status in a timely manner, and Embiid's current trajectory to never play back-to-backs the rest of his career is substantive. The overall lack of activity combined with organizational ambiguity throughout the offseason appears to be generating more friction with the league office.