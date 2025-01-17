Fantasy Basketball
Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid Injury: Out at least one more week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 19, 2025 at 7:56am

Embiid continues to experience swelling in his surgically repaired left knee and will receive treatment before being re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Embiid had already missed the 76ers' last six games due to a left foot sprain and had been labeled as day-to-day, but his knee apparently flared up on him during the ramp-up process. It's yet another setback for the superstar big man, who has been limited to just 13 games all season. Guerschon Yabusele will likely continue to shoulder the load in the frontcourt during Embiid's absence, and Andre Drummond (toe) could also play elevated minutes once he's cleared to return from an injury of his own.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
