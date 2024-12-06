Joel Embiid Injury: Out Friday, misses shootaround

Embiid (knee), who has already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic, was present at the 76ers' morning shootaround but didn't participate, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Embiid is set to miss his seventh consecutive outing Friday, and his inactivity during Friday's shootaround doesn't bode well for his chances of returning to action for Sunday's matchup versus the Bulls. On a more positive note, the big man has been active in workouts over the last few days, according to Krell. The 76ers are thin in the frontcourt with Embiid and Adem Bona (knee) sidelined, and if Andre Drummond (ankle) is unable to play Friday, the club should continue to take an extended look at Guerschon Yabusele as their starting center. Pete Nance would likely serve as Yabusele's backup if Drummond isn't available.