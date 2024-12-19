Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Practices Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Embiid (sinus fracture) participated in Thursday's 5-on-5 practice and wore a face mask, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid was set to be re-evaluated in one week from this past Monday due to a sinus fracture. While this likely means that the superstar big man will remain out for Friday's and Saturday's contests, it appears he is nearing a return to action. Until Embiid is able to suit up, Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele should continue to receive increased playing time.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now