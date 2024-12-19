Joel Embiid Injury: Practices Thursday
Embiid (sinus fracture) participated in Thursday's 5-on-5 practice and wore a face mask, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Embiid was set to be re-evaluated in one week from this past Monday due to a sinus fracture. While this likely means that the superstar big man will remain out for Friday's and Saturday's contests, it appears he is nearing a return to action. Until Embiid is able to suit up, Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele should continue to receive increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now