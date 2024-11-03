Joel Embiid Injury: To remain sidelined Monday

Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid will have to wait at least one more game before making his season debut due to a left knee issue. The superstar has been able to participate fully in practice and 5-on-5 scrimmages, though the club seems to be taking its time with the 2023 MVP's recovery. Andre Drummond should continue slotting into the starting five in Embiid's absence. The NBA is also still investigating an altercation that occurred following Saturday's loss to the Grizzlies between Embiid and Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes. During the altercation, Embiid appeared to shove Hayes in response to a recent column that mentioned Embiid's late brother and son, as well as Hayes' opinion that the superstar has shown a lack of professionalism and drive to stay in shape.