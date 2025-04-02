Joel Embiid Injury: Undergoing surgery on left knee

Embiid will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee next week, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After being ruled out for the rest of the season in late February, Embiid met with team doctors to decide on a treatment plan for his lingering left knee injury. After several weeks of consultations and tests, surgery was determined to be the best course of action. Embiid will be re-evaluated six weeks after the procedure, per Charania, but it will be Embiid's second surgery on that left knee over the past 14 months. While he is expected to fully recover from the procedure, there are no guarantees that the former NBA MVP will fully recover by the start of the 2025-26 season. Embiid appeared in just 19 games this season and averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.9 blocks over 30.2 minutes per game, and his 44.4 percent field-goal shooting was the lowest of his nine-year NBA career.