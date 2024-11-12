Fantasy Basketball
Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid News: Operating on minutes restriction

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Coach Nick Nurse said Embiid will be limited to 25-30 minutes during Tuesday's game versus the Knicks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Embiid will make his season debut Tuesday after missing time with a knee injury and suspension. However, the superstar big man will be eased into Philadelphia's rotation and will play less than his average of 33.6 minutes per contest from last season out the gate. Embiid will likely also sit out Wednesday's matchup with Cleveland, as it is the second night of a back-to-back.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
