Joel Embiid News: Won't play Wednesday
Embiid has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to rest purposes.
After dropping 37 points (12-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 12-13 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 125-103 victory over the Trail Blazers, Embiid will take a seat for the first half of Philadelphia's upcoming back-to-back set. The big man should be back in action Thursday in Golden State. In Embiid's absence, Andre Drummond (toe), Guerschon Yabusele and Ricky Council are candidates for increased roles.
