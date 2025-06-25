John Collins Injury: Exercises 2025-26 player option

Collins (ankle) has exercised his $26.58 million player option for the 2025-26 season, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Back and ankle injuries limited Collins down the stretch of the 2024-25 season, as the Jazz had no reason to rush him back onto the court amid a league-worst 17-65 record. He ended up appearing in just 40 regular-season games, averaging an efficient 18.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 30.5 minutes. The 27-year-old is now on an expiring contract, so don't be surprised if the front office looks to shop him at some point. In the meantime, he projects as the Jazz's starting power forward ahead of Taylor Hendricks (leg) and Kyle Filipowski.