John Collins headshot

John Collins News: Out Sunday due to personal matter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 10:48am

Collins has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Magic due to a personal matter, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Collins returned to action during the first leg of the club's back-to-back set in Saturday's win over the Heat following a five-game absence due to a left hip contusion. He finished with 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 28 minutes while seemingly avoiding any setbacks with the hip, though he'll ultimately sit out Sunday for an unrelated reason. Collins will be joined on the sideline Sunday by Lauri Markkanen (back) and Jordan Clarkson (foot), opening up several minutes for some of the Jazz's supporting players.

John Collins
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
