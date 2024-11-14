Fantasy Basketball
John Collins

John Collins News: Shines in win over Mavs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Collins posted 28 points (10-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Thursday's 115-113 win over the Mavericks.

Collins was dominant in his second start of the season, and he's making the most of the absence of Walker Kessler (hip). He finished just one rebound away from recording what would've been his fourth double-double over his last five outings, and he's also notched at least 25 points three times in that stretch. That includes his two starts, so his upside is trending in the right direction, especially since Kessler doesn't have a specific return date.

