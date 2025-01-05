John Collins News: Strong performance in return

Collins notched 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Saturday's 136-100 victory over the Heat.

Collins returned from a five-game absence as a result of a hip injury, sliding straight into the starting lineup. He picked up where he left off, continuing what has been a very good season. Through 27 games, he is averaging 17.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 2.0 combined steals and blocks in 29.9 minutes per game.