John Konchar News: Grabs six boards in Game 4 loss

Konchar racked up four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 16 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Konchar led the Grizzlies' second unit in rebounds during a productive performance Saturday. The 29-year-old averaged 2.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.0 minutes per game during the club's first-round series. Konchar has two years remaining on his contract, and he finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 2.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.7 steals across 12.1 minutes per contest in 46 regular-season games.