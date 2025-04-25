Fantasy Basketball
John Konchar News: Logs 17 minutes in Game 3 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Konchar finished with five points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 17 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Konchar knocked down a three-pointer but was otherwise quiet in Thursday's loss. Through the first three games of the series, he's averaging 2.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.3 minutes per game. With the Grizzlies facing elimination and Ja Morant (hip) sidelined for Game 4, Konchar's season could be nearing its end.

John Konchar
Memphis Grizzlies
