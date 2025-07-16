Menu
John Tonje Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 16, 2025

Tonje (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's Summer League game against the Wizards, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Tonje will be held out Wednesday, likely due to the sprained ankle that delayed his Summer League debut until Monday. The rookie impressed in that outing, tallying 16 points and knocking down four three-pointers. Tonje's next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Bulls.

John Tonje
Utah Jazz
