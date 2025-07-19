Menu
John Ukomadu News: Scores 12 off bench in SL loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 19, 2025 at 7:15pm

Ukomadu supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 16 minutes in Saturday's 96-84 Summer League loss to the Spurs.

Ukomadu's 12 points didn't leap off the stat sheet, but it was enough to lead the Pistons in scoring during Saturday's contest. The forward has yet to make his NBA regular-season debut after spending the 2024-25 campaign with the Motor City Cruise in the G League.

