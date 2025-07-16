Johni Broome News: Double-doubles again

Broome generated 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block over 32 minutes of Wednesday's 90-82 win over Dallas in Summer League.

Broome has posted a double-double in back-to-back games, notching a monstrous 22-point, 14-rebound performance Wednesday. After a monstrous senior season at Auburn, Broome has made a strong impression in his first taste of NBA action.