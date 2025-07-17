Menu
Johnny Furphy Injury: Likely done in Summer League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

Furphy (not injury related) has been ruled out for Thursday's Summer League game against the Knicks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Furphy has likely played his last game during the Las Vegas Summer League. The Kansas product had an impressive two-way performance in what was potentially his last outing, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in Monday's loss to the Bulls.

Johnny Furphy
Indiana Pacers
