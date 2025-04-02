Fantasy Basketball
Johnny Furphy headshot

Johnny Furphy News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

The Pacers assigned Furphy to the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Wednesday, head coach Rick Carlisle said, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

After playing one minute for the Pacers in Wednesday's win against the Hornets, Furphy will return to the Mad Ants for the G League playoffs. In 10 games on the G League level, the 20-year-old forward has averaged 14.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 32.0 percent from deep.

Johnny Furphy
Indiana Pacers
