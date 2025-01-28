Johnny Furphy News: Efficient from range in G League

Furphy tallied 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 win over the G League's Motor City Cruise. Following Tuesday's contest, the Pacers recalled Furphy from the G League Indiana Mad Ants.

Furphy continues to split time between the NBA and G League this season. Furphy was averaging 12.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 35.2 minutes across his previous six G League appearances coming into Tuesday's contest. The 20-year-old guard's efficient shooting from downtown was also a welcome sight, as he had been converting just 25.8 percent of his 5.2 three-point attempts per contest previously.