Johnny Juzang News: Sinks three triples in finale

Juzang logged 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 116-105 loss to Minnesota.

Juzang made his fifth consecutive start in the club's regular-season finale, and he posted double-digit points in all five outings. The sharpshooter appeared in 64 regular-season games for the non-contending Jazz, finishing with averages of 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.1 assists and 0.6 steals across 19.8 minutes per contest in the 2024-25 campaign. The 24-year-old showcased his shooting ability over a larger sample size than in his first two seasons, shooting 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.